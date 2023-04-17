Indian men’s boxing contingent to participate in multi Nation training camp ahead of World Championships

Indian men’s boxing contingent left for Tashkent, Uzbekistan in the early hours of Monday to participate in a 12 day long multi-nation training camp prior to the 2023 IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships.

The World Championships is scheduled to be held in Tashkent from April 30- May 14.

Six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa and 2019 Asian Championships silver medallist Deepak Bhoria will headline the Indian squad for the showpiece event.

The Tashkent Championships have already seen a registration of around 640 boxers from 104 countries including that of seven defending World Champions like Sofiane Oumiha from France, Japan’s Tomoya Tsuboi and Sewonrets Okazawa, Loren Alfonso from Azerbaijan, Saken Bibossinov from Kazakhstan and Cuba’s Yoenlis Hernandez Martinez and Julio La Cruz.

The gold medalists will walk away with a prize money of USD 200,000.The silver medallists are to be given USD 100,000, and both bronze-medallists will be awarded USD 50,000 each.In six weight categories- 51kg, 57kg, 63.5kg, 71kg, 80kg and 92kg, two Indian boxers each will participate in the training camp as reserve boxers are also accompanying the main team.

INDIAN SQUAD FOR THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Govind Sahani (48kg), Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Sachin Siwach (54kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Akash Sangwan (67kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg), Ashish Chaudhary (80kg), Harsh Choudhary (86kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg) and Narender Berwal (92+kg).

INDIAN SQUAD FOR TRAINING CAMP

Govind Sahani (48kg), Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Amit Panghal (51kg), Sachin Siwach (54kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Sachin (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Vanshaj (63.5kg), Akash Sangwan (67kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Hemant Yadav (71kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg), Ashish Chaudhary (80kg), Sanjay (80kg), Harsh Choudhary (86kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg), Sanjeet (92kg) and Narender Berwal (92+kg).