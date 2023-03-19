Boxing

IBA clean chit to Delhi-based Nepali boxer Anjani Teli 

“New Delhi-born boxer Anjani Teli has never acquired an Indian passport, nor competed internationally representing India. Hence, it doesn’t violate any articles of the IBA Technical and Competition Rules in this particular case,” said IBA in a statement.

Team Sportstar
NEW DELHI 19 March, 2023 20:33 IST
Dominican Republic’s Miguelina Hernandez Garcia (red) and Nepal’s Anjani Teli during their 50kg-52kg (Flyweight) category Round of 32 match..

Dominican Republic’s Miguelina Hernandez Garcia (red) and Nepal’s Anjani Teli during their 50kg-52kg (Flyweight) category Round of 32 match.. | Photo Credit: PTI

The International Boxing Association (IBA) has given a clean chit to Indian-born Nepal boxer Anjani Teli, saying she is eligible to represent Nepal at the World women’s boxing championships here.

“Eight years ago she received Nepali citizenship, as her parents are originally from the country, therefore, she is fully eligible to represent Nepal at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi.”

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) confirmed that “the said boxer’s name is Hemlata Gupta” from Delhi, and she competed in the National championships in 2021. The BFI is contemplating its future course of action over the issue.

