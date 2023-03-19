IBA clean chit to Delhi-based Nepali boxer Anjani Teli 

The International Boxing Association (IBA) has given a clean chit to Indian-born Nepal boxer Anjani Teli, saying she is eligible to represent Nepal at the World women’s boxing championships here.

“New Delhi-born boxer Anjani Teli has never acquired an Indian passport, nor competed internationally representing India. Hence, it doesn’t violate any articles of the IBA Technical and Competition Rules in this particular case,” said IBA in a statement.

“Eight years ago she received Nepali citizenship, as her parents are originally from the country, therefore, she is fully eligible to represent Nepal at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi.”

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) confirmed that “the said boxer’s name is Hemlata Gupta” from Delhi, and she competed in the National championships in 2021. The BFI is contemplating its future course of action over the issue.