IOC monitoring team to be present at women’s World Boxing Championships

The International Boxing Association (IBA) on Monday confirmed the presence of an International Olympic Committee (IOC) monitoring team during the upcoming World Women’s Boxing Championships in New Delhi.

The IBA ‘welcomed’ the IOC monitoring team led by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)

“The attendance of the upcoming World women’s championships by PwC is part of the important compliance assessment process of continuous monitoring of the IBA and its ongoing governance reform, practices, and activities. The IBA is confident that the PwC team will see first-hand IBA’s best practices regarding technical and competitions rules, specifically its heralded bout review process.

Also Read On injury comeback trail, Mary Kom targets Asian Games for final hurrah

“The PwC team will work in parallel with the IBA onsite, as Prof. Richard McLaren and his McLaren Independent Investigation Team (MIIT) who are responsible for the background vetting check of the Competition Officials at the World championships in New Delhi and the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championship 2023 in Tashkent,” said a release, underlining “the important pathway leading to the lifting of the suspension of IBA’s recognition by the IOC.”

The IOC excluded the IBA from conducting the boxing event in the Tokyo Olympics and has again kept the international federation out of next year’s Paris Olympics. The sport is not part of the initial list of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“The governance reforms by IBA do not sit solely regarding technical and competitions rules, as over the last two years reforms have been entrenched in IBA through the ratification of numerous new regulations and policies to the effect of implementing and enforcing IOC Rules and Principles and to follow the Governance Reform Group recommendations, and the highest ethics and integrity standards,” said the release.

“The IBA has endorsed and approved rules and policies to enhance transparency, good governance, financial governance and sustainability, fair and clean sport, referees’ education, scoring and Olympic qualification system, match manipulation and fixing. Moreover, the IBA appointed the international recognised worldwide McLaren Independent Investigation Team (MIIT) to conduct vetting checks, investigations etc. In addition, IBA is in the process of setting up the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit (BIIU).

“The IBA would like to reaffirm its strong commitment to the vision, mission and objectives set out in the IOC Code of Ethics and its Implementing Provisions, including the Principles of Good Governance within the Olympic Movement and looks forward to receiving the results of the PwC compliance assessment,” it said.