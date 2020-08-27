More Sports Boxing Boxing Pacquiao conqueror Jeff Horn contemplating ring retirement Three years after beating Manny Pacquiao, Horn said he felt relief on Wednesday when the official stopped their bout ahead of the ninth round. AP BRISBANE 27 August, 2020 10:58 IST Jeff Horn and Tim Tszyu face off during the weigh-in for their WBO Global & IBF Australasian Super Welterweight title bout, at The Ville Casino. - GETTY IMAGES AP BRISBANE 27 August, 2020 10:58 IST Jeff Horn has been encouraged to retire after the former world champion was beaten by Tim Tszyu in a super-welterweight bout.Three years after beating Manny Pacquiao at a packed Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, the Australian said he felt relief on Wednesday when the official stopped their bout ahead of the ninth round."I’ll go home and talk to (wife) Jo but I know what she’s going to say,” he said. “In the end, I have to ask if I have more in the tank or is that it. I probably don’t have the hunger of Tim Tszyu. I’ve been there, done the world title, I was just fighting for the big fights and the mountain was too big for me tonight.”Tim Tszyu is the son of former world champion and Russian-born Kostya Tszyu."I think tonight would be a nice full stop,” Lonergan said of the 32-year-old Horn’s career. “The baton I think’s been passed.”"He was very good; he made me look silly out there,” Horn said of Tszyu. “It was more of a relief than anything that the referee was saying he’d seen enough.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.