Pacquiao conqueror Jeff Horn contemplating ring retirement

Jeff Horn has been encouraged to retire after the former world champion was beaten by Tim Tszyu in a super-welterweight bout.

Three years after beating Manny Pacquiao at a packed Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, the Australian said he felt relief on Wednesday when the official stopped their bout ahead of the ninth round.

"I’ll go home and talk to (wife) Jo but I know what she’s going to say,” he said.

“In the end, I have to ask if I have more in the tank or is that it. I probably don’t have the hunger of Tim Tszyu. I’ve been there, done the world title, I was just fighting for the big fights and the mountain was too big for me tonight.”

Tim Tszyu is the son of former world champion and Russian-born Kostya Tszyu.

"I think tonight would be a nice full stop,” Lonergan said of the 32-year-old Horn’s career. “The baton I think’s been passed.”

"He was very good; he made me look silly out there,” Horn said of Tszyu. “It was more of a relief than anything that the referee was saying he’d seen enough.”