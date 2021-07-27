SSCB dominates in Junior Boys National Boxing Championships

Service Sports Control Board (SSCB) began strongly in the 3rd Junior Boys National Boxing Championships with eight of its pugilists winning their opening bouts here.

Harsh started the proceedings for SSCB in a commanding manner as he out-punched Niraj Sah of Steel Plant Sports Board (SPSB) by a unanimous decision in the 46kg opening round match.

Later in the 54kg, Ashish also defeated Gujarat's Atul Sahani as the referee stopped the contest (RSC) in the first round of the face-off.

Rajan (50kg), Henthoi (60kg), Ankush Panghal (66kg), Jackson Singh Laishram (70kg), Naksh Beniwal (75kg) and Rhythm Sangawan (+80kg) were the other boxers who registered victories on Monday in their respective opening round matches and ensured a perfect day for SSCB with an all-win record.

Earlier last week, SSCB emerged champions in the 4th Youth Men's National Boxing Championships with 10 medals (7 gold and 3 silver).

The fourth edition of the Junior Girls National Championships was also kickstarted on Monday and 28 bouts were fought with 201 boxers participating from across the country, including Haryana, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Mizoram.

The boys event witnessed the presence of 298 boxers while 65 bouts took place on opening day.

The on-going championships is being played with AIBA's newly-introduced weight divisions -- 13 categories in men's event and 12 for women.

The event will also be a selection trial for the youth and junior Asian championship, which is slated to take place in Dubai from August 17 to 31.