Junior Girls National Boxing C'ships: Haryana finishes with 10 gold medals

Haryana emerged as the top team in the 4th Junior Girls National Boxing Championships in Sonipat, Haryana, on Sunday (August 1), finishing with 10 gold and three silver medals.

Muskan (46kg) set the tone for the defending champion, beating Jharkhand’s Annu and secured an easy 4-0 victory in the first final of the day.

Mahi Raghav (63 kg), Vishu Rathee (48kg), Tanu (52kg), Aarzoo (54kg), Aanchal Saini (57kg), Rudrika (70kg), Pranjal Yadav (75kg), Sanjana (80kg) and Kirti (+80kg) were the other Haryana girls to win gold medals in their respective categories.

Neha (50kg), Kanishka Maan (60kg), Saneha (66kg) finished with silver medals for Haryana.

With eight medals, including one gold, two silver and five bronze, Maharashtra finished its campaign in second position while Delhi secured the third spot with four medals, including one gold, two silver and one bronze.

The fourth edition of the Junior Girls National Championships witnessed the presence of more than 200 boxers participating from across India.