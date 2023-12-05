MagazineBuy Print

Junior World Boxing Championships: Payal, Nisha, Akansha strike gold as India ends campaign with 17 medals

India was the dominant force in the prestigious competition as the 26-member squad secured 17 medals including three gold, nine silver and five bronze medals.

Published : Dec 05, 2023 17:52 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Three of India’s women boxers bagged gold in the junior Worlds, with their tally (of gold medals) being the joint-second-best with Kazakhstan.
infoIcon

Young boxers Payal, Nisha and Akansha put up dominating performances to emerge champions at the 2023 IBA Junior World Boxing Championships in Yerevan, Armenia as India concluded the impressive campaign with 17 medals.

Payal handed India its first gold at the prestigious championships when she outclassed the local favourite Petrosyan Heghine of Armenia by unanimous decision in the girls 48kg final.

Later, Asian youth champions Nisha and Akansha lived up to the expectations as they extended their dream runs to clinch gold medals in style. Nisha (52kg) and Akansha (70kg) thrashed Abdullaoeva Farinoz of Tajikistan and Taimazova Elizaveta of Russia respectively with an identical 5-0 margin.

Meanwhile, three other girls in action on the final day — Vini (57kg), Shrushti (63kg) and Megha (80kg) signed off with silver medals after suffering defeats in their respective gold medal matches.

In the boys’ section, Sahil (75kg) and Hemant (80+kg) added silver medals to the Indian tally after going down 0-5 in their respective finals. Jatin (54kg) also put up a strong fight against Tulebek Nurassyl of Kazakhstan before losing 1-4 in a thrilling match.

Indian Junior Boys Squad with the Junior World Championships medals
lightbox-info

India was the dominant force in the prestigious competition as the 26-member squad secured 17 medals including three gold, nine silver and five bronze medals. Overall, 12 Indians qualified for the finals which was more than any other country in this edition.

The girls boxers’ gold medal tally of three was the joint second best with Kazakhstan, only behind Russia’s 4 gold medals.

India’s Medallists:
Girls: (Gold) Payal (48kg), Nisha (52kg) and Akansha (70kg); (Silver) Amisha (54kg), Vini (57kg), Shrushti Sathe (63kg) Megha (80kg), Prachi Tokas (80+kg); (Bronze) Neha Lunthi (46kg), Pari (50kg), Nidhi Dhull (66kg) and Kritika (75kg)
Boys: (Silver) Jatin (54kg), Sahil (75kg), Hardik Panwar (80kg) Hemant Sangwan (80+kg); (Bronze) Sikandar (48kg)

IBA Junior World Boxing Championships

