Jyoti Gulia stuns world champion Nazym Kyzaiby, enters Strandja Memorial quarterfinals

Jyoti Gulia (51kg) upstaged two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaiby of Kazakhstan to enter the quarterfinals at the 72nd Strandja Memorial boxing tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Three other Indians bowed out after second-round losses on Tuesday.

Gulia, a 2017 world youth champion, prevailed 3-2 over Kyzaibay, a gold medallist from the 2014 and 2016 senior world championships. The Haryana boxer, who is also a 2019 national champion, will take on Romania’s Perijoc Lacramioara in her quarterfinal bout on Thursday.

Defeats for men

However, there was disappointment in store for other Indians in fray on Tuesday, all from the men’s draw.

Naveen Kumar (91kg) went down to France’s Wilfried Florentin 5-0, while Ankit Khatana (75kg) lost a close one to Belarus’ Viktar Dziashkevich. The Indian was beaten 2-3.

In the light heavyweight (81kg) division, Sachin Kumar endured a 0-5 defeat at the hands of Armenian Gor Nersesyan.

The tournament features boxers from 30 nations, including France, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Russia, Sweden, Ukraine, USA and Uzbekistan. India sent a 12-member team for the event - seven men and five women.