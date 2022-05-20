A humongous achivement: K.C. Lekha on Nikhat Zareen claiming gold at World Boxing C'ship

"It is a humongous achievement. It is not easy to win the gold medal in such a tough event as the World boxing championship and Zahreen has worked really hard to win it, '' said K.C. Lekha, the former World Champion about Nikhat Zahreen's achievement.

Lekha, who won the gold in the 75kg category in the 2006 World Boxing championship in Delhi said what was remarkable was the way Zahreen came back stronger from a career threatening injury. "You can't prevent injuries as they are inevitable in a boxer's career. But you are often judged by your performance in the come back period and it can be frustrating. I have also gone through this phase in my career and I know how difficult it is. Full credit to Zahreen for fighting her way back into top form after missing nearly one year due to injury. It shows how strong she is as a person and all the hard work she did has really paid off now,'' said Lekha.

The former world champion hopes that Zahreen's performance will inspire a lot of young girls to take up this sport. "Women's boxing has become popular in the last few years. I hope that Zahreen's win will inspire a lot of young girls to take up this sport. They now have a new role model to look up to. I also wish Zahreen will continue her good work and win more medals for the country in the future,".