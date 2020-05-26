More Sports Boxing Boxing Mayweather 'is just envious', claims Pacquiao Manny Pacquiao has described Floyd Mayweather Jr as "envious" after the American criticised younger fighters for taking on the Filipino. Patric Ridge 26 May, 2020 09:10 IST Manny Pacquiao says he has little regard for Floyd Mayweather Jr's comments, claiming the 43-year-old, who last fought in 2017 against UFC star Conor McGregor, wishes he was still fighting. - Getty Images Patric Ridge 26 May, 2020 09:10 IST Manny Pacquiao has suggested Floyd Mayweather Jr is jealous of his prolonged career after the American labelled the veteran welterweight an "old man".Mayweather was critical of younger fighters "chasing" a bout with 41-year-old Pacquiao, who won his most recent fight against the previously-undefeated Keith Thurman to claim the WBA super welterweight title last July.RELATED| Mayweather vs Pacquiao five years on: Pac-Man's late renaissance However, Pacquiao has little regard for Mayweather's comments, claiming the 43-year-old, who last fought in 2017 against UFC star Conor McGregor, wishes he was still fighting."He is just envious because he's already retired. We're still active and have a crown," Pacquiao told The Manila Times."I'm not thinking about that yet. I'm concerned first and foremost about our countrymen. No retirement [plans] yet. I'm still training, God is good."RELATED| Pacquiao 2.0: the Philippines scouts hunting for boxing's next big thing With the majority of sporting events currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pacquiao – who is also a senator in the Philippines government – is focused on helping his country's people during the crisis. "I'm concerned first and foremost about our countrymen and about how to resolve this [coronavirus] pandemic," he added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.