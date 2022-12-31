Kaushik, Tokas, Sachin off to fine start in men’s boxing nationals

World championships bronze medallist Manish Kaushik, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Rohit Tokas and former World youth champion Sachin Siwach posted fine victories on the opening day of the National boxing championships here on Saturday.

Manish (63.5kg) outpunched Prabhat Dwivedi to get a decision in his favour with the referee stopping the contest in the third round. He reached the pre-quarterfinals.

Manish may meet arch-rival and six-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa, who got a first round bye, in the semifinals.

Rohit (67kg) relied on his fine punching and good movement to secure a 5-0 verdict against Uttarakhand boxer Rahul.

The wily and wiry Sachin (57kg) prevailed over Raman Sharma 5-0 in his first fight in the new weight category.

A total of 386 boxers across 13 different weight categories are participating in the championships.

Important results (preliminary rounds):

48kg: Govind Sahani (RSPB) bt Jenish Patel (Guj) w.o., Vikas Singh (UP) bt Punzal Pradhan (Sik) 5-0, Neeraj Swami (Del) bt Gourav Mazumdar (Asm) RSC-R3; 51kg: Ruchir Srivas (MP) bt Krushnavir Singh (DNH) 4-0, Zoram Muana (Miz) bt Ngathingpam Awungshi (AIP) 5-0; 54kg: Lalruatffla (Miz) bt Karan Sharma (DNH) 4-1; 57kg: Sachin Siwach (RSPB) bt Raman Sharma (DNH) 5-0; 60kg: Rahul (Chd) bt Himanshu Singh (DNH) 5-0, Savio Michael (Tel) bt Pratna Jyoti (Asm) 5-0; 63.5kg: Jaswinder Singh (Del) bt Pawan Kalyan (Tel) 5-0, Sanu T. (Ker) bt Mohd. Fesal Shaikh (Guj) 3-2; 67kg: Rohit Tokas (RSPB) bt Rahul (Utk) 5-0, Manish Kaushik (SSCB) bt Prabhat Dwivedi (MP) RSC-R3; 80kg: Ashish Kumar (HP) bt Brijesh Yadav (AIP) 5-0; Chander Dev Singh (J-K) bt Aswin Ramesh (TN) 4-1; 92kg Vishal Yadav (UP) bt Manish Bangaru (AP) 5-0.