Boxing Remembering Muhammad Ali: When "The Greatest" visited India Boxing legend Muhammad Ali breathed his last on this day in 2016. Sportstar remembers "The Greatest" in these pictures from the time he visited India. Indian boxer Kaur Singh flinches during a boxing match with Olympic gold medallist Muhammad Ali in New Delhi in 1979. Photo: The Hindu Archives 1/6 Ali (right) in action against Brij Mohan during an exhibition bout in New Delhi in January 1980. Photo: The Hindu Archives 2/6 The littlest big bout! A five-year-old boy challenges the former heavyweight champion at an exhibition event in New Delhi. Photo: The Hindu Archives 3/6 A humongous crowd greets Ali as he walks out of the Jama Masjid in New Delhi on January 25, 1980. Photo: The Hindu Archives 4/6 Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran with boxers Ali and Jimmy Ellis during a match in Madras (now Chennai) on January 31, 1980. Photo: DIPR 5/6 Ali, who passed away in a hospital in Phoenix, Arizona on June 3, 2016, pictured with late music legend Mohammed Rafi. Photo: PTI 6/6