National Boxing Championships: Hussamuddin, Gaurav Solanki, Biswamitra enter Round of 16

Two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin, 2018 Commonwealth Games champion Gaurav Solanki and 2021 Asian youth champion Biswamitra Chongtham advanced to the round of 16 in their respective weight classes in the National Boxing Championships here on Sunday.

Hussamuddin, also an Asian bronze medallist, exhibited his fine movement and superb punching skills to outsmart Bulen Buragohain 5-0 and reach the 57kg pre-quarterfinals.

A gritty Solanki, who has moved from 52kg to 60kg, saw off a strong challenge from Navraj Chauhan to record a 5-2 win following a review of the bout.

Biswamitra posted a facile win over N. Madhaba in a 51kg bout.

Asian bronze medallist Varinder Singh (60kg) and Asian youth silver medallist Ankit Narwal (63.5kg) also moved into the next round comfortably.