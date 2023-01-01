Boxing

National Boxing Championships: Hussamuddin, Gaurav Solanki, Biswamitra enter Round of 16

Hussamuddin, also an Asian bronze medallist, exhibited his fine movement and superb punching skills to outsmart Bulen Buragohain 5-0 and reach the 57kg pre-quarterfinals.

Y. B. Sarangi
HISAR 01 January, 2023 21:06 IST
Services’ Mohammad Hussamuddin (red) in action in his 57kg bout against Bulen Buragohain of Assam in the National boxing championships in Hisar on Sunday.

Services’ Mohammad Hussamuddin (red) in action in his 57kg bout against Bulen Buragohain of Assam in the National boxing championships in Hisar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BFI MEDIA

Two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin, 2018 Commonwealth Games champion Gaurav Solanki and 2021 Asian youth champion Biswamitra Chongtham advanced to the round of 16 in their respective weight classes in the National Boxing Championships here on Sunday.

A gritty Solanki, who has moved from 52kg to 60kg, saw off a strong challenge from Navraj Chauhan to record a 5-2 win following a review of the bout.

Biswamitra posted a facile win over N. Madhaba in a 51kg bout.

Asian bronze medallist Varinder Singh (60kg) and Asian youth silver medallist Ankit Narwal (63.5kg) also moved into the next round comfortably.

IMPORTANT RESULTS (PRELIMINARY ROUNDS)
48kg: Ashish (Har) bt Jasvinder Singh (Chd) 4-1, Abhishek Rana (Utk) bt Kughaho Swu (Nag) 3-2; 51kg: Ruchir Srivas (MP) bt Subhachbhai Rathod (Guj) 5-0, Ajay Pendor (RSPB) bt Sumit Singh (Ben) 5-0, Yogesh (Har) bt Kane Natung (Aru) 5-0, Jakson Singh (Man) bt Karan Rupini (Tri) 5-0, Bishwamitra Chongthan (SSCB) bt N. Madhaba (Odi) RSC-R1; 54kg: Aguk Juja (Aru) bt R. Parthiban (TN) 4-1, Visweswara Raonpedda (AP) bt Chandu Chapala (Tel) 4-1, Manuj Thakuria (Asm) bt Rajasimha SR (Kar) 5-0, Roshan Sain (Raj) bt Deepak Kumar (Odi) 5-0; 57kg: Mohammad Hussamuddin (SSCB) bt Bulen Buragohain (Asm) 5-0, Lallawmawma (Miz) bt Amir Tajo (Aru) 4-1; 60kg: Gaurav Solanki (Har) bt Navraj Chauhan (HP) 5-2, Varinder Singh (RSPB) bt Rahul (Chd) 5-0; 63.5kg: Ankit Narwal (RSPB) bt Arun Kumar (Pud) RSC-R1.

