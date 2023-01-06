Boxing

Men’s National Boxing C’ship: Bishwamitra Chongtham wins 51kg gold

Bishwamitra’s fine showing helped him record a 5-0 win over his rival from Mizoram and celebrate his 19th birthday a day in advance

Y. B. Sarangi
HISAR 06 January, 2023 19:37 IST
HISAR 06 January, 2023 19:37 IST
The National 51kg gold medallist Bishwamitra Chongtham, silver medallist Zoram Muana (extreme left) and bronze medalists Amarjeet Sharma (second from right) and Mohammad Aarif (extreme right).

The National 51kg gold medallist Bishwamitra Chongtham, silver medallist Zoram Muana (extreme left) and bronze medalists Amarjeet Sharma (second from right) and Mohammad Aarif (extreme right). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bishwamitra’s fine showing helped him record a 5-0 win over his rival from Mizoram and celebrate his 19th birthday a day in advance

World youth bronze medallist Bishwamitra Chongtham exhibited his gifted game to beat another up-and-coming talent Zoram Muana in the 51kg final. Following the victory, he won his maiden title in the National boxing championships on the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University campus here on Friday.

Bishwamitra’s fine showing helped him record a 5-0 win over his rival from Mizoram and celebrate his 19th birthday a day in advance. Related to legendary woman boxer Sarita Devi, the diminutive Bishwamitra, hailing from Manipur and representing Services, relied on his smooth footwork and superb ring craft to move in and out of an attacking Zoram’s grasp and land some well-directed punches.

Also Read
Men’s National Boxing C’ship: Shiva Thapa beats Kaushik to reach final

Zoram, a product of the Sports Authority of India’s Aizawl centre, executed some impressive combinations before bowing out with his head held high. He was adjudged the ‘Best Challenger.’

“It’s good to get the gold on my debut. The level of competition at an elite event is higher. I learnt a lot,” said Bishwamitra.

Double Commonwealth Games medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin carried on his fine form to ward off taller Sachin Siwach’s strong challenge in a highly physical duel and regain the 57kg gold medal. It was Hussamuddin’s third National title.

Govind Sahani (48kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Nishant Dev (71kg) and Sumit Kundu (75kg) retained their crowns, while Varinder Singh (60kg) overcame a series of health issues to pick up a hat-trick of gold medals. Punjab boxer Kartik (86kg) gave a power-packed performance to take the 86kg gold. He became the ‘Best Boxer.’

Sachin Siwach Junior (54kg), who returned to action following appendicitis surgery, also secured his first gold medal.

Local lad Abhimanyu Loura, the 80kg champion, was named the ‘Most Promising Boxer.’

Services won the team title. It was followed by Railways and Punjab.

RESULTS (FINALS)
48kg: Govind Sahani (RSPB) bt K. Sanjit Singh (Man) 5-0;
51kg: Bishwamitra Chongtham (SSCB) bt Zoram Muana (Miz) 5-0;
54kg: Sachin Siwach Jr (SSCB) bt Rajpinder Singh (Pun) 5-0;
57kg: Mohammad Hussamuddin (SSCB) bt Sachin Siwach (RSPB) 4-1;
60kg: Varinder Singh (RSPB) bt Vijay Kumar (Pun) 5-0;
63.5kg: Shiva Thapa (Asm) bt Ankit Narwal (RSPB) 5-0;
67kg: Akash Sangwan (SSCB) bt Abinash Jamwal (HP) 4-1;
71kg: Nishant Dev (Kar) w.o. Hemant Yadav (Del);
75kg: Sumit Kundu (SSCB) bt Nikhel Premnath (Mah) 5-0;
80kg: Abhimanyu Loura (Har) bt Sahil (Chd) 4-1;
86kg: Kartik (Pun) bt Harsh Choudhary (Raj) 5-0;
92kg: Naveen Kumar (Har) bt Sanjeet (SSCB) 4-1;
+92kg: Narender Berwal (SSCB) w.o. Sagar Ahlawat (RSPB).

Read more stories on Boxing.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Nikhat Zareen disappointed to miss gold medal hattrick in 2022

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Nikhat Zareen - Meet India's boxing world champion

Slide shows

Remembering Muhammad Ali: When "The Greatest" visited India

Vijender Singh's professional career so far

Muhammad Ali: Five key fights

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us