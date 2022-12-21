National women’s boxing c’ships: Preeti stuns Boro; Bhagat, Patidar reach pre-quarters

Haryana’s Preeti stunned World championships bronze medallist Jamuna Boro in a 54kg preliminary round bout on the second day of the National women’s boxing championships here on Wednesday.

Preeti gave a superb performance to defeat Jamuna. The referee had to stop the contest in the third and declare Preeti the winner.

Punjab’s Suvidha Bhagat and Madhya Pradesh’s Radha Patidar put up fine performances to reach the pre-quarterfinals

While Suvidha outsmarted Jharkhand’s Chandu 5-0 in a 48kg bout, local favourite Patidar gave a dominant display to record a comfortable victory by an identical margin against Himachal Pradesh’s Ritu in a 52kg contest.

Komal (50kg) beat Chhattisgarh’s P. Tanuja when the referee stopped the contest (RSC).