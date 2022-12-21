National women’s boxing c’ships: Preeti stuns Boro; Bhagat, Patidar reach pre-quarters

Haryana’s Preeti stunned World championships bronze medallist Jamuna Boro in a 54kg preliminary round bout on the second day of the National women’s boxing championships here on Wednesday.
Preeti gave a superb performance to defeat Jamuna. The referee had to stop the contest in the third and declare Preeti the winner.
Punjab’s Suvidha Bhagat and Madhya Pradesh’s Radha Patidar put up fine performances to reach the pre-quarterfinals
While Suvidha outsmarted Jharkhand’s Chandu 5-0 in a 48kg bout, local favourite Patidar gave a dominant display to record a comfortable victory by an identical margin against Himachal Pradesh’s Ritu in a 52kg contest.
Komal (50kg) beat Chhattisgarh’s P. Tanuja when the referee stopped the contest (RSC).
Important results (preliminary rounds):
48kg: Suvidha Bhagat (Pun) bt Chandu (Jha) 5-0, S. Kalaivani (TN) bt Rashi Birla (Del) 5-0; 50kg: Isha Thakur (HP) bt Supriya Kumari (Cht) 5-0, Kalpana (Har) bt Bhabani Barik (Odi) 5-0, Kampi Boro (Asm) bt Priya Misra (Guj) 4-3, Anamika (RSPB) bt Sushma Tamang (Sik) RSC-R2, Komal (Pun) bt P. Tanuja (Cht) RSC; 52kg: Hetal Dama bt Chayanika Sah (Utk) 5-0, Radha Patidar (MP) bt Ritu (HP) 5-0, Tai Tutu (Aru) bt Diya Bache (Mah) 4-1, Rosemary Chanu (Man) bt Babita Singh (Asm) 4-1.
54kg: Arishi Khanam (Raj) bt Tredicia (Meg) 5-0; Shiksha (RSPB) bt Sandeep Kaur (Pun) 3-2; Preeti (Har) bt Jamuna Boro (Asm) RSC-R3; 57kg: Sonia Lather (RSPB) bt Sushmita Nayak (Cht) RSC-R2
75kg: Meena Rani (RSPB) bt Gouri Singh (UP) RSC-R3; 75kg: Arundhati Chaudhary (SSCB) bt Salakha Singh Sansanwat (Del) 5-0; 81kg: Saweety Boora (Har) bt Chandan Choudahry (Raj) RSC-R2.