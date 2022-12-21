Boxing

National women’s boxing c’ships: Preeti stuns Boro; Bhagat, Patidar reach pre-quarters

Haryana’s Preeti stunned World championships bronze medallist Jamuna Boro in a 54kg preliminary round bout on the second day of the National women’s boxing championship.

Y. B. Sarangi
BHOPAL 21 December, 2022 22:02 IST
Boxers in action at the National women’s boxing championships.

Boxers in action at the National women’s boxing championships. | Photo Credit: BFI

Haryana’s Preeti stunned World championships bronze medallist Jamuna Boro in a 54kg preliminary round bout on the second day of the National women’s boxing championships here on Wednesday.

Preeti gave a superb performance to defeat Jamuna. The referee had to stop the contest in the third and declare Preeti the winner.

Wrestling Nationals: Aman Sehrawat retains 57kg title on opening day

Punjab’s Suvidha Bhagat and Madhya Pradesh’s Radha Patidar put up fine performances to reach the pre-quarterfinals

While Suvidha outsmarted Jharkhand’s Chandu 5-0 in a 48kg bout, local favourite Patidar gave a dominant display to record a comfortable victory by an identical margin against Himachal Pradesh’s Ritu in a 52kg contest.

Komal (50kg) beat Chhattisgarh’s P. Tanuja when the referee stopped the contest (RSC).

Important results (preliminary rounds):
48kg: Suvidha Bhagat (Pun) bt Chandu (Jha) 5-0, S. Kalaivani (TN) bt Rashi Birla (Del) 5-0; 50kg: Isha Thakur (HP) bt Supriya Kumari (Cht) 5-0, Kalpana (Har) bt Bhabani Barik (Odi) 5-0, Kampi Boro (Asm) bt Priya Misra (Guj) 4-3, Anamika (RSPB) bt Sushma Tamang (Sik) RSC-R2, Komal (Pun) bt P. Tanuja (Cht) RSC; 52kg: Hetal Dama bt Chayanika Sah (Utk) 5-0, Radha Patidar (MP) bt Ritu (HP) 5-0, Tai Tutu (Aru) bt Diya Bache (Mah) 4-1, Rosemary Chanu (Man) bt Babita Singh (Asm) 4-1.
54kg: Arishi Khanam (Raj) bt Tredicia (Meg) 5-0; Shiksha (RSPB) bt Sandeep Kaur (Pun) 3-2; Preeti (Har) bt Jamuna Boro (Asm) RSC-R3; 57kg: Sonia Lather (RSPB) bt Sushmita Nayak (Cht) RSC-R2
75kg: Meena Rani (RSPB) bt Gouri Singh (UP) RSC-R3; 75kg: Arundhati Chaudhary (SSCB) bt Salakha Singh Sansanwat (Del) 5-0; 81kg: Saweety Boora (Har) bt Chandan Choudahry (Raj) RSC-R2.

