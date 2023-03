Nikhat Zareen (50kg) advanced to the final of the Women’s World Championships with a stellar semifinal win on Thursday.

Nikhat out-punched Rio Olympics bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia of Colombia 5-0 to book a spot in her second consecutive final at the World Championships.

Champion from the 52kg weight category in 2022, Nikhat, used her speed and tactical acumen to see off Valencia and continue the defence of her title.

MORE TO FOLLOW