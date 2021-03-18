Nikhat Zareen stuns world champion Ekaterina, enters quarterfinals in Istanbul

India’s Nikhat Zareen stunned reigning world champion Paltceva Ekaterina to breeze into the women’s 51kg quarterfinals at the Bosphorus Boxing tournament in Istanbul. Zareen out-punched the Russian boxer 5-0 on Thursday, the second day of the tournament.

She will take on two-time world champion Kyzaibay Nazym of Kazakhstan in the next round.

Apart from Zareen, 2013 Asian champion Shiva Thapa, Sonia Lather and Parveen also registered victories in their respective categories to proceed to the quarterfinals. Thapa got the better of Kazakhstan's Smagulov Baghtiyov 3-2 in the men’s 63kg division. World championship silver medallist Lather (57kg) and Parveen (60kg) beat local favourites Surmeneli Tugcenaz and Ozyol Esra 5-0 in their respective women’s second-round matches.

However, it was curtains for Duryodhah Negi (69kg), Brijesh Yadav (81kg) and Krishan Sharma (+91kg) as they lost their preliminary round bouts.

The third day will witness six Indian boxers fighting it out in their respective quarterfinal bouts.

Lather, Zareen, Parveen and Jyoti (69kg) will be seen in action in the women’s category while Thapa and Solanki will present the Indian challenge in the men’s competition.