Nikhat Zareen felicitated by Suchitra Sports Academy

For the newly crowned women's World boxing champion, Nikhat Zareen, it was homecoming when she visited Suchitra Sports Academy on Saturday.

For it was in 2021, Nikhat started fitness training at the Academy.

“We are proud of Nikhat Zareen's World championship title. She has always been very committed and willing to put in the extra effort to become a champion," Pradeep Raju, head coach at the Academy, said.

"During her training at Suchitra, Nikhat trained hard and followed all the workouts designed specifically for her sporting requirements," he said.

"After coming to Suchitra, she won the Senior National Championship and the World Championship trials. She had also won the Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Bulgaria," Pradeep said.

“We are proud to have another World Champion in Nikhat Zareen after PV Sindhu. It is indeed fulfilling to have been part of the success journeys of India's top athletes who believe in the Suchitra System," he said.

"We are also pleased to provide support of Rs. 10 lakh," Praveen Raju, founder of Suchitra Academy, said.

It is informed that Rs. 5 lakhs were given recently and today another Rs. 5 lakhs.

"I am training at Suchitra since 2021 when I was in Hyderabad and before the World Championships. I worked on strength and endurance to help my aggression and combinations, attack, re-attack, and playing from a distance," Nikhat said.

"I was motivated by my mentor Pradeep Sir and the trainers properly guided me to make me fitter and ready for challenges. There is a lot of positive energy here," she said.

"Now my ultimate goal is to win the Olympics gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics," Nikhat said.

In another function, MLRIT Group of Educational Institutions also felicitated Nikhat.

The group chairman M. Rajasekhar Reddy presented a purse of Rs 4 lakhs to the champion boxer who is pursuing her MBA in the Institute. "I am grateful to the MLRIT group for being a source of strength and great support especially on the academic front," she said.