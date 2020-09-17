Boxer Nikhat Zareen pleased to be back in TOPS

Former world junior boxing champion Nikhat Zareen is delighted that she is included in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme of Sports Authority of India.

The Hyderabad-based boxer is happy that she is back in the 51 kg category of the Scheme. The list also includes Mary Kom and Ritu Jyoti for the 2021 Games.

“I am really working hard. I feel there are much better chances of me putting up a special performance in the Games and I thank Union Sports Ministry, SAI and all those who supported me to be back in the TOPS,” Nikhat informed Sportstar.

“I am especially grateful to SATS chairman A. Venkateshwar Reddy for facilitating a financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakhs from the NATCO Group recently which is unforgettable for it came in tough times. I hope to live upto the expectations,” she said.

“I believe my job is to keep working hard and leave the rest to destiny,” she said.

“The target for me is to stay fit and compete in international tournaments whenever they are scheduled and win medals for the country. Right now, I am training at a private centre in Madhapur in the evenings,” Nikhat said.