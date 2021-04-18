More Sports Boxing Boxing India's Poonam, Pathan reach semis in Youth World Boxing Championships Both Poonam and Alfiya won by an identical 5-0 margin to enter the medal round. Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 18 April, 2021 22:21 IST Four Indian men won their pre-quarterfinals bouts. Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 18 April, 2021 22:21 IST Poonam (57kg) and Alfiya Pathan (+81kg) posted comprehensive wins to make it to the semifinals of their respective weight divisions in the World youth boxing championships here on Sunday.Both Poonam and Alfiya won by an identical 5-0 margin to enter the medal round.The results:Men: Pre-quarterfinals: 60kg: Akash Gorkha bt Jadier Herrera (Cub) 4-1; 64kg: Ankit Narwal bt Oliwier Zamojski (Pol) 4-1; 75kg: Manish bt Abdallah Alaarag (Jor) 5-0; 91kg: Vishal Gupta bt Borna Loncaric (Cro) 5-0.Women: Quarterfinals: 57kg: Poonam bt Nazerke Serik (Kaz) 5-0; +81kg: Alfiya Pathan bt Reka Hoffman (Hun) 5-0.Pre-quarterfinals: 64kg: Nisha Gurjar lost to Beatrise Rozentale (Lat) 4-1. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.