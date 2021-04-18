India's Poonam, Pathan reach semis in Youth World Boxing Championships

Poonam (57kg) and Alfiya Pathan (+81kg) posted comprehensive wins to make it to the semifinals of their respective weight divisions in the World youth boxing championships here on Sunday.

Both Poonam and Alfiya won by an identical 5-0 margin to enter the medal round.

The results:

Men: Pre-quarterfinals: 60kg: Akash Gorkha bt Jadier Herrera (Cub) 4-1; 64kg: Ankit Narwal bt Oliwier Zamojski (Pol) 4-1; 75kg: Manish bt Abdallah Alaarag (Jor) 5-0; 91kg: Vishal Gupta bt Borna Loncaric (Cro) 5-0.

Women: Quarterfinals: 57kg: Poonam bt Nazerke Serik (Kaz) 5-0; +81kg: Alfiya Pathan bt Reka Hoffman (Hun) 5-0.

Pre-quarterfinals: 64kg: Nisha Gurjar lost to Beatrise Rozentale (Lat) 4-1.