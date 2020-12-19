India’s Satish Kumar moves into World Cup final

Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Satish Kumar (+91kg) advanced to the final of the Cologne World Cup in Germany, beating France’s Djamili Dini Moindze in the semifinals.

Satish, who is also a former Asian Games and Asian Championships bronze-medallist, prevailed 4-1 against Moindze. He wll face Germany’s Nelvie Tiafack in the summit clash scheduled late on Saturday.

Also making the final were Sakshi and Manisha in the women’s 57kg category. The two boxers will now take on each other in the final. While Manisha defeated two-time world championship silver medallist Sonia Lather 5-0, Sakshi got the better of Germany’s Ramona Graff 4-1.

Asian Games bronze-medallist Pooja Rani won a bronze medal after going down to the Netherlands’ Nouchka Fontijn. Also finishing their campaigns with bronze medals were Mohammed Hussamuddin and Gaurav Solanki in the men’s 57kg category.

Hussamuddin lost to local hope Hamsat Shadalov. Solanki, on the other hand, was out-punched by Frenchman Samuel Kistohurry.