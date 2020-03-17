More Sports Boxing Boxing Punjab govt announces cash award for boxer Simranjit Kaur Boxer Simranjit Kaur, who recently qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, has received a cash award of Rs 5 lakh from the Punjab government. PTI CHANDIGARH 17 March, 2020 10:41 IST Simranjit Kaur secured her Olympic quota on after advancing to the semifinal of Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers. - RITU RAJ KONWAR PTI CHANDIGARH 17 March, 2020 10:41 IST Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Monday announced a cash award of Rs 5 lakh for boxer Simranjit Kaur, who recently qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.A spokesperson of the chief minister’s office said that sports minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi accompanied by Simranjit and her family members met Amarinder here.The chief minister congratulated Simrajit for her rare feat and wished her best of luck for the Tokyo Olympics.Read: Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom banks on 'experience' against aggressive, fast boxersHe hoped that Simranjit would be a role model for other girls to excel in the arena of sports.He also assured that the state government would extend all possible support and cooperation to her in the future too.Sodhi also assured that the sports separtment would provide her a suitable government job as per her eligibility.The 24-year-old Simranjit, who hails from Chakar in Ludhiana district, had secured her Olympic quota on March 9 after advancing to the semifinal of Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan.She had won a bronze medal in Junior Women Championship held in 2013, bronze medal in Senior World Championship in 2018 and silver medal in Asian Boxing Championship in 2019. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.