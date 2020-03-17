Punjab govt announces cash award for boxer Simranjit Kaur

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Monday announced a cash award of Rs 5 lakh for boxer Simranjit Kaur, who recently qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

A spokesperson of the chief minister’s office said that sports minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi accompanied by Simranjit and her family members met Amarinder here.

The chief minister congratulated Simrajit for her rare feat and wished her best of luck for the Tokyo Olympics.

He hoped that Simranjit would be a role model for other girls to excel in the arena of sports.

He also assured that the state government would extend all possible support and cooperation to her in the future too.

Sodhi also assured that the sports separtment would provide her a suitable government job as per her eligibility.

The 24-year-old Simranjit, who hails from Chakar in Ludhiana district, had secured her Olympic quota on March 9 after advancing to the semifinal of Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan.

She had won a bronze medal in Junior Women Championship held in 2013, bronze medal in Senior World Championship in 2018 and silver medal in Asian Boxing Championship in 2019.