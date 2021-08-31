Preeti Dahiya, Sneha Kumari, Khushi, Neha win gold at Asian Youth Boxing Championships

Indian boxers dominated the Asian Youth Championships, notching up six gold medals along with nine silver and five bronze in the event where the women's competition was significantly depleted due to pullouts caused by COVID-19-related travel restrictions.

Preeti Dahiya (60kg), Sneha Kumari (66kg), Khushi (75kg) and Neha (54kg) clinched gold medals in the women's draw, which shrunk after several teams fielded smaller squads because of the travel restrictions.

Of the 10 women finalists, six directly made the finals because of small size of their respective draws.

Dahiya defeated Kazakhstan's Zuldyz Shayakmetova 3-2, while Sneha pummelled UAE's Rahmah Khalfan Almurshidi to force a stoppage. Khushi defeated Kazakhstan's Dana Diday 3-0 in bouts held late last night.

World youth bronze-medallist Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg) and Vishal (80kg) were the gold winners in the men's competition.

The silver winners among women were Preeti (57kg), Khushi (63kg), Tanisha Sandhu (81kg), Nivedita (48kg), Tamanna (50kg) and Simran (52kg).

Vishvanath Suresh (48kg), Vanshaj (63.5kg) and Jaydeep Rawat (71kg) ended with silver medals in the men's competition.

Five Indian boxers, including one woman, had earlier claimed bronze medals in the youth event after losing in the semifinals.

Among men, Daksh (67kg), Deepak (75kg), Abhimanyu (92kg) and Aman Singh Bisht (92+kg) bagged bronze medals while Lashu Yadav (70kg) ended with a bronze in the women’s category.

In the last edition of the Asian Youth Championships, held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, India had claimed 12 medals, including five gold.

The gold medallists in the youth category were awarded USD 6,000 while USD 3,000 and USD 1,500 were given to the silver and bronze medal winners, respectively.

India had earlier won eight gold, five silver and six bronze medals in the junior competition, which was held simultaneously for the first time.