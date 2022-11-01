Boxing

Asian Boxing Championships: Sparsh Kumar gets off to a winning start on opening day

Up against Kyrgyzstan’s Diushebaev Nurzhigit in the Round of 32, Sparsh (51kg) notched up a comfortable 5-0 win.

Team Sportstar
Amman, Jordan 01 November, 2022 20:21 IST
Amman, Jordan 01 November, 2022 20:21 IST
Sparsh Kumar will take on Saken Bibossinov in pre-quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Sparsh Kumar will take on Saken Bibossinov in pre-quarterfinal on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BFI Photo

Up against Kyrgyzstan’s Diushebaev Nurzhigit in the Round of 32, Sparsh (51kg) notched up a comfortable 5-0 win.

Boxer Sparsh Kumar kickstarted India’s campaign at the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships with a win on Tuesday in Amman, Jordan

Up against Kyrgyzstan’s Diushebaev Nurzhigit in the Round of 32, Sparsh (51kg) notched up a comfortable 5-0 win. He will face Olympic bronze medallist and reigning World Champion Saken Bibossinov in the pre-quarterfinal on Wednesday. Hussamuddin (57kg) will be the other male boxer to compete in the pre-quarterfinal.

Also Read
Benn relinquishes boxing licence after positive dope test

Later tonight, Lakshya Chahar (80kg) will begin his campaign against Tajikistan’s Shabbos Negmatulloev in the pre-quarterfinal bout.

Other Indians who will be in action are Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Ananta (54kg), Hussamuddin (57kg), Etash Khan (60kg), Amit Kumar (67kg), Sachin (71kg), Lakshya (80kg) and Kapil (86kg). All of them got a bye in the previous round and will be competing in the pre-quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Govind Sahani (48kg), Sumit (75kg), Naveen (92kg) and Narender (92+kg) will compete in the quarter-finals.

In women’s boxing, Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain - who switched to the 75kg category from 69kg - will lead India’s challenge against former world champion Valentina Khalzova of Kazakhstan in the quarter-final on Saturday.

Simranjit Kaur (60kg) will take on Yeonji Oh of Korea in the quarterfinal on Sunday.

Among the other women boxers, Monika (48kg), Minakshi (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita Boro (66kg), Pooja (70kg) and Savita (50kg) will kick-off their campaign from the quarter-final stage.

Sweety (81kg) and Alfiya Pathan (+81kg) will be starting in the semi-finals.

Also Read
Boxing’s exclusion from Olympics will cause loss of focus and direction among kids: Roy Jones Jr

A total of 267 boxers from 27 countries are participating in this tournament.

In the previous edition, held in Dubai last year, the Indian contingent won 16 medals, ensuring the country’s best performance at the championships.

Indian Squads:
Men: Govind Sahani (48kg), Sparsh Kumar (51kg), Ananta Chopade (54kg), Md. Hussamuddin (57kg), Etash Khan (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Amit Kumar (67kg), Sachin (71kg), Sumit (75kg), Lakshya (80kg), Kapil (86kg), Naveen (92kg), Narender (+92kg).
Women: Monika (48kg), Savita (50kg), Minakshi (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Simranjit (60kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita Boro (66kg), Pooja (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety (81kg), Alfiya Pathan (+81kg).

Read more stories on Boxing.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Nikhat Zareen disappointed to miss gold medal hattrick in 2022

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Nikhat Zareen - Meet India's boxing world champion

Slide shows

Remembering Muhammad Ali: When "The Greatest" visited India

Vijender Singh's professional career so far

Muhammad Ali: Five key fights

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us