Strandja Memorial Boxing: Hussamuddin signs off with silver Former world silver-winner Sonia Lather and four-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa settled for bronze after going down in their respective semifinal bouts. PTI New Delhi 25 January, 2020 22:10 IST Mohammed Hussamuddin won the silver medal at the Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament. (File Photo) - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT PTI New Delhi 25 January, 2020 22:10 IST Indian boxer Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) ended with a silver medal at the Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament after losing in the finals in Sofia, Bulgaria on Saturday.The Commonwealth Games bronze-winner, who advanced to the final courtesy a walkover, lost 1-4 to Italy's Francesco Maietta in the summit clash.Earlier, former world silver-winner Sonia Lather (57kg) and four-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63kg) took the bronze medals after going down in their respective semifinal bouts.India ended the competition with three medals in all.The tournament featured more than 200 boxers from over 30 countries and is a season-opener in the European boxing calendar.