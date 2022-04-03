Thailand Open: Indian boxer Minakshi bows out

Indian boxer Minakshi bowed out of Thailand open after a close defeat against local boxer Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand in the 51kg first-round bout in Phuket on Sunday.

Both the boxers played from a distance and gauged each other’s strategy before upping the ante in the second round, which saw a lot of clinching and exchange of punches.

The final round witnessed some fierce and attacking boxing between both the pugilists. Minakshi landed clear punches but fell short in a hard-fought bout as the boxer from Thailand won by a 3-2 split verdict.

Six Indian boxers, including five women, will be in action on Monday.

Monika (48kg) will face two-time world championships medallist Josie Gabuco of the Philippines in the opening round whereas Renu (54kg) will square off against U-22 European champion Sirine Charaabi of Italy.

The 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist Manisha (57kg), who recently qualified for both the upcoming World Championships and Asian Games, will take on two-time youth Asian champion Porntip Buapa of Thailand.

Monika (63kg) will be up against Panpatchara Somnuek of Thailand. Bhagyabati Kachari will face Thailand’s Pornnipa Chutee.

Ashish Kumar, who won the gold medal in the last edition in the 75kg category, will open his campaign against Thailand’s Aphisit Khankhokkhruea in the 81kg quarterfinals. It will be Ashish’s first international tournament since the Tokyo Olympics.