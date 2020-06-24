Coronavirus: Top Indian boxers join different camps

Several top Indian boxers have joined different camps following the relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown in most parts of the country.

With the resumption of the national camp getting delayed due to clearance issues from authorities concerned, boxers are joining the camps run by their employers or organizations supporting them.

Asian championships silver medalist Kavinder Singh Bisht and national champion Vinod Tanwar have joined the camp at the Air Force Station at Jalahali, Bengaluru.

“Training alone at home is difficult. I chose to come to the camp, which has 14-15 boxers. I am about to complete 17 days of quarantine and join others in training. The atmosphere of a camp motivates you,” Kavinder told Sportstar.

“I will join the national camp whenever it resumes.”

READ | Pooja Rani Bohra: I have only one fear - cancellation of Olympics

Duryodhan Singh Negi and national champions P.L. Prasad, Naveen Boora were among those who have joined the Army Sports Institute in Pune.

“Only Gaurav Solanki (a Commonwealth Games gold medallist) trained here during the lockdown. I joined on June 3. Around 10 boxers are training right now. About 10 more are going through quarantine in order to join the camp,” said Negi.

“I was doing my training at home (at Haldwani, Uttarakhand), but it’s difficult to stay focused as you are bound to face distractions. It’s better to stay in the camp even though sparring and close contact exercises are forbidden due to the social distancing protocols. At least, you can maintain a routine here.”

Asian championships medalist Manisha Moun and prominent heavyweight boxer Sanjeet have been training at the Institute of Sports (IIS), Vijayanagara. Meanwhile, Olympics-qualified boxers Vikas Krishan and Ashish Kumar are going through a 14-day mandatory quarantine period with the hopes of beginning their training at the IIS campus soon.

“Training was getting affected at home due to the long duration of the lockdown. I will get good equipment here and prepare better for the Olympics. Besides, I will get good care and recover from minor injuries to become fully fit,” said Ashish.