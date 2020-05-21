Tyson Fury can accomplish his dreams in thriving heavyweight scene - WBC boss Sulaiman

Tyson Fury can go on to achieve whatever he wants in a heavyweight division that is "booming" right now, according to WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.

After much-publicised personal problems interrupted his career, Fury has returned to the pinnacle of the sport, becoming a two-time world champion in February when he sensationally stopped the previously unbeaten Deontay Wilder.

The stunning victory in Las Vegas secured the WBC title and Sulaiman is full of praise for the "very unique" British fighter - and not just because of his talents in the ring.

A third fight with Wilder is set to happen at some stage in the future, while Fury has also made clear his desire for a unification showdown with Anthony Joshua, who holds the IBF, WBA and WBO titles again after defeating Andy Ruiz Jr in their rematch late last year.

"The heavyweight division is booming. It's never been as interesting in the previous 20 years as it is now," Sulaiman, who was speaking to Stats Perform News courtesy of @trcksuits, said.

WATCH | Mike Tyson's heavyweight comeback dream finds WBC chief's support

"Tyson Fury – what a story. What an unbelievable comeback from thinking of taking his own life to being WBC champion of the world. Knocking out Wilder, who had been champion for five years, undefeated with such a knockout record. You can see Tyson Fury doing anything that he puts his mind to. He is very powerful, very intelligent, very calm. He is very unique. I see him having all the elements to accomplish any of his dreams."

A third chapter in the Fury-Wilder rivalry seemed certain to happen in 2020, only for the coronavirus pandemic to put all boxing plans on hold.

Sulaiman confirmed to Stats Perform News that there is no "definite schedule" over when that fight will happen, though he hopes boxing can quickly pick up where it left off before the enforced break. "As of today, there is no definite schedule for any world title fight," Sulaiman said.

"Wilder and Fury were scheduled to do a third fight, but everything that is going on is only informal communications that we cannot fully evaluate. So what I think is going to happen, is that the moment the first fight takes place, everything will start rolling, and the activity will start picking up.

"Hopefully the world will cure, hopefully there will be a vaccine. Hopefully we will all learn how to live in the next era and activity will get back to normal. We are tired of watching the replays from the World Cup and the great fights from the past. All the fans are waiting for fresh activity."