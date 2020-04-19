Tyson Fury's achievements make him comparable to Muhammad Ali - Davison

Tyson Fury's achievements, both inside and outside the ring, put him in the same bracket as the great Muhammad Ali, according to trainer Ben Davison.

Earlier this year, Fury outclassed Deontay Wilder in their Las Vegas rematch to become the new WBC world heavyweight champion.

It marked the culmination of a stunning turnaround for Fury, who dethroned the great Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBA, WBO and IBF belts back in November 2015.

Following that sensational triumph, Fury spent two and a half years away from the sport, during which time he battled well-documented issues with his mental health.

READ | Wilder: I don't see Tyson Fury as a champion yet

Davison used to work with Fury and says the way he has fought through his problems will leave a lasting legacy.

He told talkSPORT: "Tyson has gone away and he has beaten Wladimir Klitschko while he was on his dominant run – away.

"He then went and beat Wilder, he then went and dominated and stopped Wilder the second time.

"I know some people will say Tyson didn't win that first fight, difference of opinions whatever, that is my opinion.

"And he went away and stopped Wilder and I don't think there is anybody that has got a resume close to Tyson Fury's.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Boxer Crawford does not believe the pandemic "is true"

"I had a good chat with Tyson [on Saturday] just to say to him: 'Look, for what he has achieved in the ring, you have got to think about what he has achieved outside of the ring'.

"He has inspired thousands of people along the way and people won't like comparing him – while he is current – to the likes of Muhammad Ali.

"Tyson Fury will be spoken about for many, many, many years to come - and probably in eras when we are long gone."