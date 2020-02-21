Wilder vs Fury II: Joshua, Tyson, Foreman and other experts predict the fight

The world of boxing will come to a standstill this weekend when Deontay Wilder faces Tyson Fury in an eagerly anticipated rematch at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

It has been 14 months since two of boxing's most eccentric characters fought to a contentious draw for Wilder's WBC heavyweight world title.

Predictions have been rolling in from pundits, fans and fellow boxers alike prior to Saturday's blockbuster clash.

Here we take a look at how the biggest names in the sport see the bout panning out.

Former heavyweight champion George Foreman – I pick Tyson Fury on points

"It's going to be good for boxing. I love it. I pick Tyson Fury to win on points," he told bookies.com "Millions will watch it, and it'll probably be a controversial decision. That Deontay Wilder can punch. Oh, he can hit, and he can hit hard. I think they're going to tear the wall down there because that rematch will be seen by a lot of people."

Anthony Joshua, the IBF, WBA and WBO world champion – Tyson Fury has more to his arsenal

"He [Fury] has more to his arsenal so that's why I'm leaning to him. Fury can punch a bit," 'AJ' said to Sky Sports. "He's underestimated with his punching power which makes him dangerous. If you underestimate someone it makes them dangerous because you don't respect them until you get hit."

Wladimir Klitschko – I wish, believe it or not, Fury might make it

"Either Wilder is going to knock out Fury or Fury is going to win on points," Klitschko, dethroned as heavyweight champion by Fury in 2015, told The National. "Personally, I respect Wilder a lot – he was in my training camp, we spent rounds in the ring. As many knockouts as he has, you’ve probably no one else, in current times, any heavyweights, including me. I think, or I wish, that actually Fury, believe it or not, might make it."

Ex-world champion 'Iron' Mike Tyson – I'm rooting for Tyson Fury

Boxing great Mike Tyson expects Fury to beat Wilder. - Getty Images

"I always root for him because he was named after me. That’s the natural thing to do, right? I'm biased towards him," the ex-heavyweight champ told BT Sport. "I don't care how hard you punch, it's hard to beat somebody who doesn't wanna quit."

Heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz – Deontay Wilder by knockout

"Tyson Fury and Wilder are two different fighters, but I don't think Wilder will respect him in the rematch, and I see the outcome by a knockout victory," Ortiz said after being floored by Wilder in their own rematch in November.

Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield – At any one time Deontay Wilder can get you with one shot

"Now it's which guy is going to fight his fight like this. I think at any given time, Deontay can get you out with one shot," Holyfield told Fight Hub TV. "Tyson Fury, it's going to take him a lot of shots to get you out. He ain't gonna get you out with one. It's gonna take a lot of shots to get you out. So I think it’s going to be a little bit more difficult for him."

Three-time world champion Lennox Lewis – Right now, Deontay's looking good

"I think it's gonna be an unbelievable fight, the boxer against the puncher," Lewis told Boxing Social. No predictions. I would have to say, right now, Deontay's looking good."

Shelley Finkel, Wilder's manager – This time they will do the count correctly

"This time the count will be done correctly and you will see Deontay’s hand raised and they will announce he is still heavyweight champion, by knockout," Finkel said in quotes reported by Max Boxing.

Frank Warren, Fury's promoter – Tyson will have all the answers

"At the end of the day, Tyson got up twice from those knockdowns [in the first fight]," Warren told talkSPORT. "So he showed what he was made of and I just feel Tyson is a complete boxer. He can box, he can punch, he can be southpaw, he can be orthodox and he's a very smart guy. And I think he will have all the answers for him this time."