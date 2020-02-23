Fury warns Wilder and Joshua: Whoever’s next will get the same treatment

Tyson Fury expects Deontay Wilder to agree to a third fight between the pair but vowed that his next opponent, even if it is Anthony Joshua, will get the same treatment as the dethroned WBC champion.

Fury produced a dominant performance at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday to become a heavyweight champion for the second time, 14 months on from a thrilling draw with Wilder in Los Angeles.

The Briton, a former WBA, WBO and IBF title-holder, knocked down his opponent in the third and fifth rounds before the American's corner threw in the towel in the seventh.

In his post-fight media conference, questions naturally turned to talk of Anthony Joshua, who holds every other major belt in the division.

Promoter Eddie Hearn told talkSPORT on Sunday that Joshua wants to fight Fury next.

That appears unlikely, however, as Joshua's mandatory defence of his IBF title against Kubrat Pulev is reportedly set to be confirmed, while Wilder can enact a rematch clause with Fury.

Asked if he would fight Joshua next should Wilder decline the opportunity to immediately complete a trilogy, Fury said: "Deontay will need time to recover from the fight, but I'm sure that he'll take a rematch.

READ | Wilder trainer questions towel throw, talks third Fury fight

"He's a dynamite puncher and any time you can take somebody out with that danger, then you're always in a fight so I'm pretty sure we'll do it again, if he wants to.

"If he doesn't want to, then these are my promoters and whatever they want to do I'm happy with. Whoever's next will get the same treatment, that's for sure."

Despite the one-sided nature of the contest, Fury did express admiration for some changes Wilder made from their first meeting.

He added: "I felt like Deontay's jab had improved and he did take his time more like he said he would. He was using his jab quite well actually.

"I was very impressed with his double jab that he was using and credit to his team for applying that in this fight because when you've got two giant guys, I think the jab is very important, it sets everything up.

"I thought he was definitely an improved fighter to what I thought before, and he was heavier, I wasn't able to bully him around as I did last time in close because he was lot heavier than he ever was.

"I did see improvements in his game, but tonight was my night and I was never going to let anybody take it from me."