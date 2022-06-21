Vijender Singh to headline pro boxing event in Chhattisgarh

Olympic bronze medallist Vijender Singh is all set to headline a pro boxing event ‘Rumble In The Jungle’ at the Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh in August. This is going to be only his sixth bout in India.

Vijender, 36, who is currently training in Manchester, said, “I am extremely thankful to the Chhattisgarh government, especially Hon'ble Chief Minister, Mr. Bhupesh Baghel ji for granting their consent to hold my next professional bout. It’s a great opportunity to introduce the sport to the people of the state. Hopefully, this can inspire a new generation of boxers. I look forward to starting my unbeaten streak again."

Vijender, having turned professional in 2015, was on an unbeaten streak, which was broken only in his previous bout in Goa (professional record: 12-1; eight knockouts).

“Promoting sports for the current and next generation is extremely important for the state. Having someone of the stature of Vijender who has made the country proud at the Olympics will inspire young athletes throughout the state. The dedication that he has shown towards promoting sports aligns with us,” Baghel said.