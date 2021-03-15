Vijender confident about tackling taller opponent

Vijender Singh is confident about getting the better of his taller and younger Russian opponent, Artysh Lipsan, in their professional boxing bout in Goa on March 19.

After the two boxers reached Goa on Monday, the unbeaten Vijender said he would be able to tackle the six-foot-four-inch-tall 26-year-old Russian and win his 13th straight fight.

RELATED| Vijender Singh interview: I never think I’ve done enough

“He (Lopsan) is tall. I will be slow at the start but I am confident of beating him nonetheless. Height is not everything and in boxing you need strength and strategy. I have experience under my belt and Lopsan is still a kid," said 35-year-old Vijender, who is five-foot-11-inch tall.

"The tougher the opponent, more the fun to beat him," he added.

Lopsan was keen to end Vijender's unbeaten record in the fight to be held on the Majestic Pride Casino ship.

RELATED| Vijender Singh to take on Russian Artysh Lopsan in Goa on March 19

"I’m ready to knock him out early. It would be great beating him in front of his home crowd," said Lopsan, who has a record of four wins, one loss and one draw.