Women’s National Boxing C’Ship: Poonam shocks Simranjit to win 60kg title; Nikhat, Lovlina claim wins

Poonam handed World championships bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur a shock defeat to emerge as the champion in 60kg on the concluding day of the National women’s boxing championships here on Monday.

Railways pugilist Poonam, who won the National Games gold medal in 57kg, beat Olympian Simranjit 4-3 in the final following a review of the bout.

In a closely-fought bout, Poonam displayed much better performance than her earlier showings to keep the experienced Simranjit at bay.

In another close contest, local favourite Manju Bamboria upset Asian bronze medallist Ankushita Boro 4-1 to take the 66kg crown. Manju dominated the duel as Ankushita could not play her natural counterattacks.

Nikhat Zareen, a World champion in 52kg, saw off Anamika’s challenge 4-1 to secure the gold medal in 50kg. After the Commonwealth Games, this was Nikhat’s second gold in the new weight class.

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain’s controlled approach and fine execution of plans helped her beat World youth champion Arundhati Chaudhary 5-0 in the 75kg final.

Sakshi Chaudhary, the 52kg champion, was adjudged the ‘Best Boxer,’ while Anamika (50kg) was named the ‘Most Promising Boxer.’

Railways, with 10 medals, retained the team title.

The results (finals):

48kg: Manju Rani (RSPB) bt S. Kalaivani (TN) 5-0; 50kg: Nikhat Zareen (Tel) bt Anamika (RSPB) 4-1; 52kg: Sakshi Chaudhary (SSCB) bt Jyoti Gulia (RSPB) 5-0; 54kg: Shiksha (RSPB) bt Sunita (HP) 5-0; 57kg: Manisha Moun (Har) Vinakshi (HP) 5-0; 60kg: Poonam (RSPB) bt Simranjit Kaur (Pun) 4-3; 63kg: Shashi Chopra (RSPB) bt Mahi Lamba (MP) 5-0; 66kg: Manju Bamboria (MP) bt Ankushita Boro (Asm) 4-1; 70kg: Sanamacha Chanu (Man) bt Shruti Yadav (MP) 3-2; 75kg: Lovlina Borgohain (Asm) bt Arundhati Chaudhary (SSCB) 5-0; 81kg: Saweety Boora (Har) bt Anupama (RSPB) 5-0; +81kg: Nupur (RSPB) bt Monika (AIP) 4-1.