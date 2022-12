Women’s National Boxing C’Ships: Lovlina, Nikhat, Manju Rani and Simranjit reach finals

Asian bronze medallist Ankushita Boro upset 63kg World championships medallist and Asian champion Parveen Hooda in a thrilling 66kg semifinal contest in the National women’s boxing championships here on Sunday.

Ankushita, a World youth champion who secured the National Games gold medal and an Asian bronze this year, asserted her supremacy in 66kg as she edged past Parveen, who jumped to the Olympic weight, with a 4-3 verdict following the review of the bout.

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and her keen competitor World youth champion Arundhati Chaudhary, who also went up to 75kg, won their respective last-four bouts to set up a mouthwatering title clash.

Nikhat Zareen, the 52kg World champion, will take on Anamika in the 50kg gold medal bout.

World youth champions Jyoti Gulia and Sakshi Chaudhary also posted victories in the semifinals to set a final date in 52kg.

Worlds bronze medallist Manisha Moun stunned the seasoned Sonia Lather, a Worlds silver medallist, 4-1 to reach the 57kg final.

The results (semifinals):

48kg: Manju Rani (RSPB) bt Anjali Sharma (MP) 5-0, S.Kalaivani (TN) bt Rajni Singh (UP) 5-0; 50kg: Nikhat Zareen (Tel) bt Shvinder Kaur Sidhu (AIP) 5-0, Anamika (RSPB) bt Kalpana (Har) 4-0; 52kg: Jyoti Gulia (RSPB) bt Sonia (UP) 4-1, Sakshi Chaudhary (SSCB) bt Radha Patidar (MP) 5-0; 54kg: Sunita (HP) bt M.Dhivya (TN) 5-0, Shiksha (RSPB) bt Divya Pawar (MP) 5-0; 57kg: Vinakshi (HP) bt Purnima Rajput (MP) 5-0, Manisha Moun (Har) bt Sonia Lather (RSPB) 4-1; 60kg: Simranjit Kaur (Pun) bt Kros Hmangaihsangi (AIP) 5-0, Poonam (RSPB) bt Preeti (Nag) 5-0; 63kg: Shashi Chopra (RSPB) bt Neema (Chd) 5-0, Mahi Lamba (MP) bt Rinky Sharma (UP) 5-0; 66kg: Manju Bamboria (MP) bt Komalpreet Kaur (Pun) 5-0, Ankushita Boro (Asm) bt Parveen Hooda (AIP) 4-3; 70kg: Sanamacha Chanu (Man) bt Lalita (Raj) 4-1, Shruti Yadav (MP) bt Jyoti (RSPB) 4-1; 75kg: Arundhati Chaudhary (SSCB) bt Bhawna (AIP) 5-0, Lovlina Borgohain (Asm) bt Jigyasa Rajput (MP) 5-0; 81kg: Saweety Boora (Har) bt Sushma (AIP) 5-0, Anupama (RSPB) bt M.Sribhavana (TN) RSC-R1; +81kg: Nupur (RSPB) bt Lipakshi (Raj) w.o.; Monika (AIP) bt Neha (Har) 5-0.