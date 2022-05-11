World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat, Parveen move into pre-quarterfinals with comprehensive wins

Indian boxers continued to shine on the third day of the World Women’s Boxing Championships in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Nikhat Zareen (52kg), Manisha Moun (57kg) and Parveen (63) posted wins to reach the pre-quarterfinals.

Nikhat had a fine start to her campaign as she recorded a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Mexican Fatima Herrera in an opening round contest.

Showing her maturity and experience, Nikhat predominantly used her left hooks to score against Fatima, who landed some powerful punches, in the first round.

Nikhat, an Asian bronze medallist, showed better control as she moved around nicely and displayed impressive combinations in the next two rounds to tame the Mexican.

The 25-year-old Indian will meet Asian bronze medallist Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia.

National champion Parveen upset former Worlds silver medallist Mariia Bova of Ukraine 5-0 in a first round contest.

Mariia, who chose some well-directed head shots, stayed marginally ahead in the first round against a cautious Parveen, hailing from Roorkee of Rohtak district in Haryana.

However, 22-year-old Parveen made a good comeback as she used her long reach and fast hands to land scoring punches from a distance.

Two warnings to Mariia, a former European bronze medallist, also helped the young Indian. She will take on former Youth Olympics and World youth champion and current American continental champion Jajaira Gonzalez of the USA.

Another Asian bronze medallist Manisha hardly broke sweat to outpunch Nepal’s Chandrakala Thapa 5-0 in the first round. Manisha will next face Bulgaria’s Svetlana Staneva.

The results (Indians unless specified): Preliminary rounds:

52kg: Nikhat Zareen bt Fatima Herrera (Mex) 5-0; 57kg: Manisha Moun bt Chandrakala Thapa (Nep) 5-0; 63kg: Parveen bt Mariia Bova (Ukr) 5-0.