The quarterfinals action at the IBA Men’s Boxing World Championship in Tashkent will get underway on Wednesday, day ten of the competition, and three Indians will be taking the ring.

Deepak will commence the action for India in the 48-51kg category before Mohammad Hussamuddin enters the ring in the 54-57kg weight class.

Nishant Dev is the third Indian boxer who will be in the fray today in 67-71kg.

Know your boxers

Deepak

Deepak displayed a strong performance to defeat Jiamao Zhang 5-0 in the pre-quarterfinal.

In the pre-quarterfinal, Deepak stunned the Olympic bronze medallist Saken Bibossinov.

Even as the Chinese Zhang made an early impact by showcasing his combinations, Deepak held his own by landing some clean punches from a long range and winning the first round 3-2.

Deepak improved his footwork in the second period and executed his quick and clean counter-attacking combinations to keep the relentless Zhang in check.

The Indian’s straight punches and well-directed hooks, including his superb left, won him the final round as well as the contest against the never-say-die Chinese.

Deepak will take on Kyrgyzstan’s Nurzhigit Diushebaev in the last eight.

Mohammad Hussamuddin

Mohammad Hussamuddin, who defeated Russia’s Eduard Savvin in the pre-quarters, will face Javier Ibanez of Bulgaria in the quarterfinal in the 57kg bout.

In the pre-quarterfinal, Hussamuddin dominated the bout from the start and never allowed his opponent to make inroads.

A nimble-footed boxer, Hussamuddin used his quick feet to his advantage in the second round. In the third round as well, he kept on counter-punching smartly to register a 5-0 win.

Nishant Dev

The boxer from Karnataka, who won the National Championships in 2021 and represented India in the World Championships in the same year, is currently vying for his first honur at the global stage.

In the pre-quarters, as both boxers got engaged in a rapid exchange of blows in order to gain ground, Nishant’s fast and powerful hands inflicted two eight counts on Nidal. A solid blow from Nishant knocked the Palestinian down before the latter was served a second count. It prompted the referee to end the duel.

Nishant, on Wednesday, will face Terry Jeorge Cuellar of Cuba.