Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2023 IBA Men’s World Boxing Championship where India’s Deepak Bhoria (48-51kg), Mohammed Hussamuddin (54-57kg) and Nishant Dev (67-71kg) are in action. This is Nihit Sachdeva, taking you through the action as it unfolds in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
An early standing count for Bennama! Fantastic start from Deepak. And the Frenchman bounces bakc with some hooks clearly rattling the Indian. This could be a very close call. Last 30 seconds. And that’s that! Who is going to proceed to the final? Stay tuned for the result.
Deepak going for it right from the beginning in the second round but that allows Bennama to target him with jabs. Deepak’s guard is down as he tries to tempt the Frenchman to commit a mistake. Another big left jab from Bennama. Just before the bell rings, Deepak lands a right punch! After the second round, both boxers are tied! It is all to play for in the final round!
Bennama looking to be the early aggressor while Deepak just assessing his opponents game. As the first minute of the first round is about to end, the two finally throw some punches. Some clean strikes from the southpaw Bennama. That’s it for the opening round. Bennama clearly dominated it. However, as per the judges’ decision, he leads 3-2.
Deepak makes his way to the ring. A big day for the Indian as he looks to become only the second-ever Indian man to reach the final at World Championships. His opponent, Frenchman Billal Bennama also steps into the ring.
Deepak Bhoria faces Frenchman Billal Bennama in the last-four clash.
He displayed a strong performance to defeat Kyrgyzstan’s Nurzhigit Diushebaev 5-0 in the quarterfinals.
The Indian boxer stunned the Olympic bronze medallist Saken Bibossinov in the second round and Jiamao Zhang 5-0 in the pre-quarterfinal.
On Wednesday, after taking the watchful first round 5-0, Bhoria tackled an attacking Diushebaev tactically. The Indian, who countered beautifully with combinations of three-four punches, connected a solid left to put Diushebaev through counting in the second round. Bhoria inflicted another eight-count on his rival in the third before advancing.
48-51kg: Deepak vs Billal Bennama .(FRA) - 6:30 PM IST onwards
67-71kg: Nishant Dev vs Aslanbek Shymbergenov (KAZ)
54-57kg: Mohammed Hussamuddin gave walkover to Horta Rodriguez Del-Rey of Cuba