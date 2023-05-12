Deepak in 48-51kg semifinal bout

Deepak Bhoria faces Frenchman Billal Bennama in the last-four clash.

He displayed a strong performance to defeat Kyrgyzstan’s Nurzhigit Diushebaev 5-0 in the quarterfinals.

The Indian boxer stunned the Olympic bronze medallist Saken Bibossinov in the second round and Jiamao Zhang 5-0 in the pre-quarterfinal.

On Wednesday, after taking the watchful first round 5-0, Bhoria tackled an attacking Diushebaev tactically. The Indian, who countered beautifully with combinations of three-four punches, connected a solid left to put Diushebaev through counting in the second round. Bhoria inflicted another eight-count on his rival in the third before advancing.