World C’ships: Deepak, Hussamudin, Nishant reach semis; create history by confirming 3 medals for India

India created history at the World Championships here on Wednesday as boxers Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) and Nishant Dev(71kg) won their respective quarterfinal bouts, thus assuring three medals for their country.

Two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Hussamuddin had to toil hard as he eked out a 4-3 split decision win in a close fight against J Diaz Ibanez of Bulgaria.

Deepak, on the other hand, defeated Nurzhigit Diushebaev of Kyrgyzstan by a 5-0 unanimous verdict to continue his scintillating run in the flyweight category, which will feature at the Paris Olympics.

Nishant Dev defeated Jorge Cuellar Of Cuba by a 5-0 unanimous decision and also qualified for the semifinals.

Such was Deepak’s domination that the referee was forced to give Diushebaev two standing counts in the latter stages of the bout.

Throwing punches from distance, Deepak looked for opportunities to land clean and accurate punches.

Trailing 0-5, Diushebaev started the second round on an aggressive note but Deepak put up a solid defence and counter-attacked with a combination of punches.

One such onslaught led to the referee giving Diushebaev his first eight count.

Having taken the opening two rounds, Deepak was more defensive in the final three minutes.

He boxed smartly, landing jabs whenever he got the opportunity.

History for India

India has confirmed three medals at the Men’s Boxing World Championships for the first time in the history of the competition.