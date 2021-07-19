Youth national boxing championships: Bishwamitra Chongatham enters pre-quarters

Youth World Championships bronze medallist Bishwamitra Chongatham made his way into the men's 51kg pre-quarterfinals on the second day of the Youth national boxing championships here on Monday.

Bishwamitra, representing Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) crushed Manipur's Jackson Pukhrambam 5-0 in the opening round match.

Delhi boxers Himanshu Rawat and Lakshay also progressed into the next round with identical 5-0 victories in their respective categories.

Playing in the flyweight 51kg, Himanshu defeated Jharkhand's Bikas Sahis while Lakshay (57kg) also made light work of Jharkhand's Ved Prakash Pandey to notch-up a convincing victory at the championships which has been witnessing participation of 300 men and 179 women boxers.

In the women's section, West Bengal's Monika Mallick and Maharashtra's Sandhya More registered 5-0 victories in their respective women's 50kg opening round matches.

The second day of the championships witnessed 72 and 36 bouts being played in the men's and women's section respectively.

The fourth edition of youth men and women national championship will go on till July 23 while the third edition of junior boys national championship and the fourth edition of junior girls national championship are scheduled from July 26 to 31.

The events will act as the selection tournaments for the 2021 ASBC youth and junior boxing championships, which is slated to take place in Dubai from August 17 to 31.