Youth National Boxing Championships: Nivedita bags gold; Haryana and SSCB dominate team events

Nivedita Karki from Uttarakhand clinched the gold medal in the 4th Youth Men’s and Women’s National Championships, defeating reigning Youth World Champion Gitika at Delhi Public School (DPS) in Sonipat on Friday.

In Friday’s nail-biting women's 48kg summit clash against the Haryana boxer Gitika, her boxing skills and courage tilted the match in her favour, sealing a 3-2 victory.

In the next bout, Tamanna defeated Anjali Choudhary from Rajasthan 5-0 in the 50kg final, handing Haryana its first gold in the women's category.

Neha (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Preeti Dahiya (60kg), Lashu Yadav (70kg), Khushi (63kg) and Deepika (+81) were the other gold medallists from Haryana in the women's category.

Haryana boxers also impressed in the men's event as they finished second with 4 gold and 5 silver medals.

The 2021 youth championships witnessed the domination of Haryana and Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) as they retained their team championships titles in the women's and men's category respectively.

Haryana concluded their campaign with 12 medals, including 7 gold and 5 silver, in the women's category while SSCB finished at the top in the men's event with 10 medals (7 gold and 3 silver).

The 2021 World Youth Championships bronze medallist Bishwamitra Chongtham led the glorious run for SSCB in the men's event as he blanked Himachal Pradesh's Abhinav Katoch 5-0 to secure the gold medal in the 51 kg category.

Vishwanath Suresh (48kg), Vicktor Singh Shaikom (54kg), Vijay Singh (57kg), Ravichandra Singh (60kg), Jaydeep Rawat (71kg) and Deepak (75kg) were the others who claimed gold medals for SSCB.

The youth championships saw the participation of 479 boxers from across the country.

The event will be followed by the third edition of the Junior Boys National Championships and the fourth edition of Junior Girls National Championships which are scheduled from July 26 to 31.

The Youth and Junior National Championships provide a good opportunity for boxers to showcase their skills as the top performers will be selected for the 2021 ASBC Youth & Junior Boxing Championships which is slated to take place in Dubai from August 17-31.