Boxing

Youth World Boxing Championships 2022: Vishwanath kickstarts India’s campaign with a win

The reigning Asian youth champion Vishwanath Suresh opened India’s campaign after winning against Ireland’s Patsy Joyce Thady by a split 3-2 decision at the Youth World Boxing Championships 2022.

Team Sportstar
15 November, 2022 19:30 IST
The reigning Asian youth champion Vishwanath Suresh opened India’s campaign on a winning note at the IBA Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022 after clinching a thrilling opening-round match against Ireland’s Patsy Joyce Thady by a split 3-2 decision in La Nucia, Spain on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old Chennai boxer shifted gears impressively in the deciding three minutes after the intensely fought first two rounds of men’s 48kg bout which saw equal resistance from both ends. Vishwanath was among the seven Indians to secure gold medals at the ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships, held in Jordan earlier this year.

Later tonight, two more Indians, Vanshaj (63.5kg) and Deepak (75kg), will be seen in action. While Vanshaj will take on Uzbekistan’s Boltaev Shavkatjon, Deepak will square off against Useid Nika of Albania.

Indian boxers produced a historic show in the last edition of the prestigious event when they clinched 11 medals, including eight gold. This year’s 25-member contingent consists of 13 men and 12 women pugilists.

Reigning Asian champions Vishwanath, Vanshaj, Tamanna and Muskan will spearhead India’s challenge at the on-going championships which will witness participation of world’s top boxing nations. The tournament will go on till November 26.

Most of the boxers in the men’s category will start in the Round-of-32 while Mohit (86kg) and Rhythm (+92kg) will kickstart their campaigns in the pre-quarterfinals. In the women’s category, on the other hand, Muskan (75kg) and Kirti (+81kg) will open their campaigns directly in the quarter-finals whereas others will begin their challenge in the Round-of-16 with only Preeti Dahiya (57kg) starting in the Round-of-32.   

