Boxing

Women's World Boxing C'Ships: Nikhat Zareen confirms medal after qualifying for semis

16 May, 2022 18:02 IST

File photo of Nikhat Zareen (In Red)   -  SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

India's Nikhat Zareen (52 kg) beat England's Charley Davidson 5-0 to qualify for the semifinals of the 12th IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul on Monday.

