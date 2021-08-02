Chessable Masters: Adhiban, Harikrishna eye quarterfinal spots

B. Adhiban and P. Harikrishna kept alive their chances of being among the quarterfinalists after 10 rounds of the USD 100,000 Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament on Sunday.

REPORT - CHESSABLE MASTERS, ROUND V

The Indian duo shared the ninth spot with five points. However, K. Humpy (two points) fell out of contention for a berth in the knockout stage after retaining her penultimate spot among 16 players. The last five rounds of the preliminary league remain.

USA’s Wesley So led the table with 7.5 points.

The results 10th round: Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze) bt B. Adhiban; P. Harikrishna drew with Aryan Tari (Nor), K. Humpy lost to Alireza Firouzja (Fra).

Ninth round: Adhiban drew with Le Quang Liem (Vie), Levon Aronian (Arm) bt Harikrishna; Jorden van Foreest (Ned) drew with Humpy.

Eighth round: Humpy drew with Adhiban, Harikrishna drew with Wesley So (USA).

Seventh round: Adhiban lost to Hikaru Nakamura (USA), Firouzja lost to Harikrishna; Mamedyarov bt Humpy.

Sixth round: David Anton (Esp) lost to Adhiban; Harikrishna drew with Foreest; Humpy lost to Quang Liem.