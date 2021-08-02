Chess Chess Chessable Masters: Adhiban, Harikrishna eye quarterfinal spots B. Adhiban and P. Harikrishna share the ninth spot after 10 rounds to keep alive their chances of being among the quarterfinalists. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 02 August, 2021 09:06 IST B. Adhiban notched up a win and two draws, and suffered two defeats in the last five rounds. - BISWARANJAN ROUT (FILE) Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 02 August, 2021 09:06 IST B. Adhiban and P. Harikrishna kept alive their chances of being among the quarterfinalists after 10 rounds of the USD 100,000 Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament on Sunday.REPORT - CHESSABLE MASTERS, ROUND VThe Indian duo shared the ninth spot with five points. However, K. Humpy (two points) fell out of contention for a berth in the knockout stage after retaining her penultimate spot among 16 players. The last five rounds of the preliminary league remain.USA’s Wesley So led the table with 7.5 points.The results10th round: Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze) bt B. Adhiban; P. Harikrishna drew with Aryan Tari (Nor), K. Humpy lost to Alireza Firouzja (Fra).Ninth round: Adhiban drew with Le Quang Liem (Vie), Levon Aronian (Arm) bt Harikrishna; Jorden van Foreest (Ned) drew with Humpy.Eighth round: Humpy drew with Adhiban, Harikrishna drew with Wesley So (USA).Seventh round: Adhiban lost to Hikaru Nakamura (USA), Firouzja lost to Harikrishna; Mamedyarov bt Humpy.Sixth round: David Anton (Esp) lost to Adhiban; Harikrishna drew with Foreest; Humpy lost to Quang Liem.Standings (after 10 rounds)1. Wesley So (USA, 7.5 points),2-3. Levon Aronian (Arm), Le Quang Liem (Vie) (7 each),4-6. Hikaru Nakamura (USA), Alireza Firouzja (Fra), Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze) (6.5 each),7. Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 6),8. Vladislav Artemiev (Rus, 5.5),9-10. B. Adhiban, P. Harikrishna (5 each),11. Aryan Tari (Nor, 4.5),12. Eduardo Iturrizaga (Esp, 4),13-14. David Anton (Esp), Ju Wenjun (Chn) (3 each),15. K. Humpy (2),16. Abhimanyu Mishra (USA, 1). Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :