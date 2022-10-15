Aimchess Rapid online chess: Aditya Mittal holds Magnus Carlsen, Gukesh beats Anish Giri

Continuing his splendid form, Aditya Mittal held World champion Magnus Carlsen while D. Gukesh stunned Anish Giri on the opening day of the $150,000 Aimchess Rapid online chess tournament on Friday.

In the 16-player field, including five Indians, Uzbek teenager Nodirbek Abdusattorov led the field with 10 points from a maximum of 12. Three points are awarded for a win and one for a draw.

Also Read Bharat Singh Chauhan: We can organise even ten Olympiads now

Mittal, who recently won the Indian leg of the qualifying tournament for a place in the premier event, started with a loss to Abdusattaov. He bounced back to beat Sweden’s Nils Gradelius, drew with USA’s Daniel Norditsky before holding Carlsen in 58 moves, that too, with black pieces.

Gukesh was the best Indian on view. After holding David Anton, Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi, Gukesh pulled off a 29-move win over Giri.

Vidit started with a win over Arjun, lost to Giri, drew with Gukesh and Harikrishna. Arjun steadied after a loss to draw with Gukesh, beat Harikrishna and hold the leader.

Earlier, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov provided the event with a stunning start by upstaging Carlsen. By the end of the day, Carlsen was placed third, one behind Mamedyarov, after scoring over Eric Hansen and Vincent Kaymer.

Standing (after four rounds):

1. Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 10 points), 2-6. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze), Magnus Carlsen (Nor), Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol), Vincent Keymer (Ger), Richard Rapport (Rom); 7. D. Gukesh, 8-10. Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Aditya Mittal (5 each); 11-12. Anish Giri (Ned), Daniel Naroditsky (USA) (4 each), 13. David Anton (Esp, 3), 14-15. Eric Hansen (Can), P. Harikrishna (2 each); 16. Nils Grandelius (Swe, 1).