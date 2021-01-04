AICF Elections: Chauhan-faction dethrones Raja, wins 12-3

Bringing an end to an imbroglio lasting over a year and a half in the All India Chess Federation (AICF), Bharat Singh Chauhan and his supporters trounced outgoing President P. R. Venketrama Raja's panel 12-3 in the online-elections held on Monday.



The Madras High Court-appointed Returning Officer K. Kannan announced the results and brought the curtains down on the bitterly but closely-contested elections.



Chauhan gained another term as the Secretary by beating his old-time companion Ravindra Dongre 34-29.

ALSO READ| Airthings Masters: Radjabov beats Aronian to clinch title



Sanjay Kapoor, who entered the fray for the post of the President at the last minute after switching sides, defeated Raja 33-31 by the narrowest of margins after all 64 votes were polled.



For the post of the treasure, Naresh Sharma received 34 votes to dethrone Kishor M. Bandekar who got 30.



Riding on the solidarity shown by the North-Eastern states, among other factors, Chauhan faction won five out of the six posts for vice-presidents and four out of six joint secretaries.

ALSO READ| Goa's 14-year-old Leon Mendonca becomes India's 67th Grandmaster

Significantly, in response to an appeal made by Chauhan, on Monday morning, Kannan ensured the voters got an on-screen confirmation of the choices made by them. As a result, the voter could keep the image

of the on-screen confirmation for future reference, if needed.



Now the results will be submitted by the Returning Office to the Chennai High Court.

