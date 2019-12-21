Setback for P. R. Venketrama Raja as Madras HC allows AICF meeting

The Central Council Meeting of the crisis-ridden All India Chess Federation (AICF) will be held, as notified, on Sunday after Madras High Court dismissed a plea from AICF president P. R. Venketrama Raja seeking an ad-interim injunction restraining secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan from convening the meeting.

As things stand, the fourth Central Council meeting of the year, as stipulated by the AICF constitution, will be held at Hotel Bristol at 11 am at Gurugram on Sunday.

The Court also dismissed Raja’s plea to disallow “such an invalid meeting.” It observed that the “contention that the Applicant has filed this application belatedly and, in fact, only two days before the meeting is true,” and ruled, “In these facts and circumstances, I am of the view that the said meeting may be proceeded.”

Conditions

Though a setback for Raja, the order also brought some cheer to his camp. The Court allowed the meeting on certain conditions. It ruled that, “Agenda item No. 4 namely, the Bengal Chess Association Affairs in respect of which discussions may take place but no decision should be recorded. As regards all other items on the Agenda, the decision or resolutions at such meeting shall not be implemented until further notice.”

The Court listed the matter for further hearing on January 3, 2020. In this case, the AICF president has named secretary as the first respondent and AICF as the second respondent.

Meanwhile, the Bengal Chess Association matter, pertaining to alleged financial irregularities, forms the agenda of the General Body Meeting scheduled on December 28 in Bhopal. It may be recalled that the Urgent General Body Meeting held on December 14 in Chennai, scheduled the election for February 10.