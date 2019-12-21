More Sports Chess Chess Setback for P. R. Venketrama Raja as Madras HC allows AICF meeting Dismissing a plea by the AICF president, the court specifies the meeting has to be held under certain conditions. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 21 December, 2019 21:06 IST P. R. Venketrama Raja (in picture) had sought an ad-interim injunction restraining secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan from convening the meeting. - Bijoy Ghosh Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 21 December, 2019 21:06 IST The Central Council Meeting of the crisis-ridden All India Chess Federation (AICF) will be held, as notified, on Sunday after Madras High Court dismissed a plea from AICF president P. R. Venketrama Raja seeking an ad-interim injunction restraining secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan from convening the meeting.As things stand, the fourth Central Council meeting of the year, as stipulated by the AICF constitution, will be held at Hotel Bristol at 11 am at Gurugram on Sunday.The Court also dismissed Raja’s plea to disallow “such an invalid meeting.” It observed that the “contention that the Applicant has filed this application belatedly and, in fact, only two days before the meeting is true,” and ruled, “In these facts and circumstances, I am of the view that the said meeting may be proceeded.”ConditionsThough a setback for Raja, the order also brought some cheer to his camp. The Court allowed the meeting on certain conditions. It ruled that, “Agenda item No. 4 namely, the Bengal Chess Association Affairs in respect of which discussions may take place but no decision should be recorded. As regards all other items on the Agenda, the decision or resolutions at such meeting shall not be implemented until further notice.”Read | Magnus Carlsen: I'm not a freak, I'm just curiousThe Court listed the matter for further hearing on January 3, 2020. In this case, the AICF president has named secretary as the first respondent and AICF as the second respondent.Meanwhile, the Bengal Chess Association matter, pertaining to alleged financial irregularities, forms the agenda of the General Body Meeting scheduled on December 28 in Bhopal. It may be recalled that the Urgent General Body Meeting held on December 14 in Chennai, scheduled the election for February 10. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.