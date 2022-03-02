AICF submits guarantee of USD 10m towards bid to host Olympiad

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) has submitted its guarantee of USD 10 million to FIDE as part of its bid to host the 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad later this year, federation secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan told PTI.

The Chess Olympiad is a biennial team event in which teams from 190 countries compete for honours over a two-week period. The 2022 edition of the tournament was supposed to take place in Moscow from July 26 to August 8, but FIDE decided to move the Olympiad away from Russia in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The other events that have been moved away from Russia are the first chess Olympiad for People with Disabilities and the 93rd FIDE Congress. FIDE is said to be already working on finding alternative dates and locations for these events.

If India gets the nod to host the Olympiad, it will be the second major world event to be held in the country after the World Championship match in 2013 between Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen, the current world No. 1.