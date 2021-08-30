Aimchess US rapid online chess: Vidit fares better but slips two rungs

Vidit Gujrathi stunned prodigious teen-talent Alireza Firouzja (France) and improved his first-day performance by half a point but slipped two places in the Aimchess US rapid online chess tournament on Sunday.

After scoring just two points from the first five rounds, Vidit collected 2.5 from the next five but slipped two rungs to joint 11th spot. In the remaining five rounds, Vidit will have to strike rich to be among the top-eight finishers for a place in the quarterfinals.

Vidit began the day by beating Firouzja and then drew with Daniel Naroditskey (USA), Eric Hansen (Canada) and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France) but lost to Leinier Dominguez Perez (USA).

Young Russian Vladislav Artemiev (7.5 points) emerged as the surprise leader after 10 rounds. Magnus Carlsen (Norway) and overnight leader Levon Aronian (Armenia) shared the second spot at seven points.

Indian Chess Tour

Meanwhile, in a move that reinforces India’s image as a huge chess market, a $100,000 domestic chess circuit will commence next year.

Titled the MPL Indian Chess Tour, which comprises four events and a Final, the platform will provide Indians opportunities to qualify for the elite million-dollar Meltwaters Champions Chess Tour.

Winner of each event will get to play in one event on the Champions Chess Tour which comprises eight events and a Final.

In addition, the four qualifying events will be held and each winner will get a spot in the Indian Chess Tour.