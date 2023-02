Arjun Erigiasi lost to Wesley So 0.5-1.5 in the loser’s semifinals and ended his campaign in the Airthings Masters online rapid chess championship.

In the Grand Final of Division 3, in a repeat outcome of the winner’s final, R. Praggnanandhaa lost to Samuel Sevian (USA) 1.5-2.5 even after taking a 1-0 lead in the best of three-game contest. Sevian won the second and the fourth games while the third was drawn.